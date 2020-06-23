It’s been a year and a day since the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex exploded, threatening the city with a toxic chemical catastrophe that could have especially affected its immediate neighbors in South Philadelphia.

The massive June 21 explosion and fire released several hundred thousand pounds of hydrocarbons and more than 5,000 pounds of deadly hydrofluoric acid, one of the most dangerous industrial chemicals in use, as well as propelling a bus-size piece of debris across the Schuylkill River. Damage from the fire led to the closure of the complex, the company’s bankruptcy, and a planned sale of the 1,300-acre property. More than 1,000 union workers lost their jobs.

Monday morning, Kilynn Johnson, a cancer survivor who has lived near the refinery for over 50 years, joined local residents and activists outside the refinery complex to celebrate its permanent shutdown.

When the refinery was operating, Johnson said, she kept her windows closed and was afraid to breathe.

“But now … I can breathe! I can breathe! We can breathe!” she exclaimed, to applause from the crowd.

Sonya Sanders is a longtime South Philadelphia resident and a member of the environmental justice organization Philly Thrive who has led the opposition to the refinery for years. This last year has been a hard one for her: Her husband died of cancer. She was afraid pollution from the refinery could make her or her son sick, too. A report revealed high levels of a cancer-causing gas had been detected in a fence line air monitor of the refinery in 2019.

Since refinery operations stopped last year, Sanders said, she feels less anxiety — and the air in the neighborhood smells better.

“Before, we smelled gas fumes that were being leaked by the refinery. Now, we don’t smell that gas anymore,” she said Monday.