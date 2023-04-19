Philly reaches deal with property owner over the future of UC Townhomes

The lawsuit followed nearly two years of private negotiations between IBID Associates and Gauthier, who introduced the legislation in September 2021. The discussions started after IBID decided not to renew its affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after 40 years, slating the townhomes for demolition and sale.

Under the agreement, the owners will donate roughly a half-acre of the site to the city. The development will be permanently affordable, and the intention is to offer the units to households with very low income.

The rest of the nearly 3-acre site will be owned by IBID Associates and can be used for a separate development, according to the settlement. The valuable land sits amid a growing life science market, within walking distance from the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The agreement also accounts for the possibility of the site being used for a market-rate residential project.

The settlement requires the owners to pay the city $3.5 million. That money will be used to create a “tenant fund” that will support the 70 households that were displaced to make way for the new development.

Under the agreement, each household will receive up to $50,000. Most of the complex’s tenants have used housing choice vouchers issued by the Philadelphia Housing Authority to rent elsewhere on the private market. Since announcing the complex’s closure in 2021, IBID has worked with HUD to push the move-out deadline back multiple times in order to give tenants more time to find a new home.

The overwhelming majority of tenants have moved or are preparing to move.

“We’re a city that is growing. The life sciences industry and other economic forces are putting pressure on the housing market. But you cannot have corporate interests come here and just throw people away or act like people don’t matter. People who have been living in communities for decades and decades and decades deserve consideration,” said Gauthier.

With backing from the government, IBID built the University City Townhomes with the explicit goal of providing affordable housing in a section of West Philadelphia some still refer to as the Black Bottom. This was after the city demolished hundreds of neighborhood homes in the late 1960s and early 1970s to make way for a science and technology campus — what today is known as the University City Science Center.

Like today, the area targeted for redevelopment housed a community of Black families.