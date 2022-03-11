Following nearly two years of private discussion, a property owner in Philadelphia plans to file a federal lawsuit against City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, saying the first-term lawmaker has violated its “constitutionally protected right” to sell an affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia.

The decision came hours after Philadelphia City Council passed contested legislation designed to preserve the University City Townhomes, a valuable 70-unit site that went up for sale last summer after IBID Associates declined to renew its affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“It is clear by her actions that the Councilmember is intent on using the power of her office to punish IBID and prevent it from exercising its constitutional right to sell the property,” IBID spokesperson Kevin Feeley said in a statement.

“Her actions leave the owners with no choice but to initiate federal litigation to protect their constitutional right to sell its property, and to compel her to cease and desist in abusing the powers of her office to prevent them from doing so,” added Feeley.

Gauthier, one of Council’s fiercest affordable housing advocates, learned about the potential lawsuit from WHYY late Thursday afternoon.

Citing the prospect of litigation, she declined to discuss her decision to move forward with the bill, or her recent discussions with the owners about the future of the site.

“We just have to wait and see what happens,” said Gauthier.

Approved in a 15-1 vote, the measure would temporarily bar developers from demolishing the University City Townhomes, which sits in the same swiftly gentrifying section of West Philly that the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University call home.

The bill, backed by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission, would also rezone the valuable land so developers would be required to build some affordable housing on the site containing the complex. The rents for those units would have to be below the market rate.

“In my eyes, it’s an injustice to simply stand by and watch while low-income people, working class people, and people of color in amenity-rich neighborhoods across our city, neighborhoods that these Philadelphians and their families helped build over generations, are pushed out,” said Gauthier right before Thursday’s vote.

In the same statement, Feeley said the bill’s passage violated the terms of a standstill agreement that had been in place since November — an agreement that “provided the framework for discussions about how to accommodate [Gauthier’s] constantly changing list of demands concerning the site.”