School Board changes its mind; votes yes on Hilco refinery redevelopment tax break

She said approving the extension of KOZ benefits is the best alternative for Philadelphia because it accelerates Hilco’s timeline.

“Without this incentive, remediation — which will cost hundreds of millions of dollars — as well as development of the site will take longer as it becomes more difficult for Hilco to secure tenant commitments necessary to finance construction,” Gallier Howard said in an email. ”Most importantly, all Philadelphians will gain from the creation of thousands of new jobs and the accompanying wage tax revenue that is needed to fund critical city services like sanitation collection and police protection.”

The KOZ designation means the city won’t be able to collect business income receipts tax or occupancy taxes, which revenues go to the school district. But the city has argued that if there’s no incentive for a building to be constructed, there’ll be no building to be occupied.

Board member Mallory Fix Lopez, who rejected the proposal last month, said new commitments for career-connected learning and city oversight convinced her to authorize the plan this time.

“If we don’t have that oversight, it will be a huge failure, if this doesn’t actually happen. So I have the trust in the commerce department,” she said.

The board’s president Joyce Wilkerson agreed.

“What’s been significant for me is not so much the interest of our school kids being put on the Hilco agenda, as much as it is being put on the Commerce Department’s agenda going forward,” she said while voting to authorize the plan. “The city’s commitment is to make sure that the conversation about ‘how does it benefit our children’ will be part of the conversation.”

The board received written comments supporting an extension of the KOZ designation from business and labor representatives.

‘We’re paying taxes’

Approximately 30 environmental activists, residents, students, and teachers presented comments, and even a song, against the tax break at Thursday night’s board meeting.

“Hilco is a multi-million dollar company. The city is in debt,” 16-year-old student Sanija Akens told the board.

Philly Thrive, a group who has been advocating for neighbors whose health has been negatively impacted by pollution coming from the former refinery for years, demanded the city not extend the KOZ designation or grant any further tax breaks. The activists question whether the KOZ designation will really benefit people like them who live nearby or the city’s schools.

“We’re paying taxes. I mean, they have more money than we have,” said Grays Ferry resident Rodney Everett. “Why should a company come here and do this?”

Philly Thrive’s Alexa Ross said they asked Hilco’s senior vice president of corporate affairs, Jasmine Sessoms, to present the economic benefits to the community. Sessoms has said she’s committed to investing in the community and for Hilco to be a good neighbor. But Ross said Sessoms did not agree to explain the benefits to residents.

“So if there really was a response that would have made us happy, why haven’t we heard it yet?” she said.

Philly Thrive members and environmental activists also question Hilco’s commitment to remediate the site in a safe and definite way.

According to Hilco’s soil management plan, approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, heavily contaminated soil will be buried under buildings, parking lots, and driveways, instead of being removed from the site.

The environmental justice group is also concerned about the way the company has handled business in other cities. In April, Hilco was admonished by Chicago’s mayor after a cloud of dust covered a working-class Latino neighborhood in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic after the demolition of an old coal plant owned by Hilco. Three months later, a similar situation happened in Jersey City.

Ross said the logic of approving a tax break to prevent the site from staying blighted for years doesn’t make sense.

“It’s extremely paternalistic to say ‘Do you guys want it to stay a refinery? Then you better go along with new tax breaks’ — that’s coercive,” she said.

Donna Cooper, executive director of Public Citizens for Children and Youth, said in a recent column in The Inquirer the tax waiver is not a good deal for the school district and not fair for city taxpayers.

“If the district abates the taxes for another 10 years, all other taxpayers will need to make up the revenue that Hilco should be paying, or the district will have cut what it spends to educate students,” she said. “It’s time to stop the Philadelphia tradition of short-changing students and overburdening residential taxpayers for guaranteed returns for private investors.”

Other groups, such as the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, and DE, publicly supported the KOZ designation extension. It’s chairman, Steven Scott-Bradley, said in The Philadelphia Tribune that Hilco will reverse decades of climate injustice by transforming the site from “the city’s largest polluter to a sustainable 21st-century logistics hub,” bringing jobs to Philadelphia.

Disclosure: Steven Scott-Bradley is a member of WHY’s Board of Directors.