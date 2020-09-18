Philly Council calls for hearings as city’s auto fatality rate soars

City Council may investigate a rash of recent hit-and-runs, including incidents that left a mother dead and a four-year-old fighting for his life.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who chairs City Council’s Streets Committee, called for hearings Thursday over what he described as a “scourge” of fatal hit-and-run incidents perpetrated by reckless drivers.

“I’ve been concerned by the amount of hit-and-runs we’ve seen and think we need to get everyone to the table to fully understand the problem in order to find solutions,” he said. “I want to hear from victims and their families as well as transportation advocates and urban planners; we need to match the data with human stories and find common sense solutions.”

Philadelphia Police say drivers killed 25% more people compared to last year, including people on foot, bike, or other drivers, giving the city one of the highest auto fatality rates in the nation, per capita.

A four-year-old in Northeast Philly was critically injured by a driver while the youth was getting a snack from an ice cream truck. Avante Reynolds, a young mother, was killed by a driver last month while crossing Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Police are still searching for drivers in both incidents, just two among dozens of gruesome crashes this year.