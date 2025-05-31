This story originally appeared on 6abc

A license plate reading camera in use by Temple University recently led to the arrest of a man wanted in three states.

Temple says it’s the first university police department in Pennsylvania to use this license plate reading system.

It’s called Flock and was implemented last year. In December, it led to the arrest of a man police call a serial burglar in our region.

Police say Jahid Robinson was wanted for a series of burglaries in the affluent Greenville section of Wilmington, Delaware.

Flock alerted authorities that a stolen vehicle was on the 1000 block of Diamond on the Temple University campus.

New Castle County police contacted Temple police, who then arrested the 20-year-old.

“When he was arrested here at Temple, in the vehicle was property that linked him to the crimes, including latent fingerprints and DNA,” said Maj. Corp. Richard Chambers of the New Castle County Police Department.

The Flock system is a network of license plate readers across the country.