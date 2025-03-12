From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A bill to install temporary speed enforcement cameras in school zones has stalled in a Philadelphia City Council committee after members worried about constituent backlash, among other things.

The bill would have been part of a five-year pilot program testing the cameras at seven schools in the city. Cole Appelman, policy analyst of the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, known as OTIS, testified at the hearing.

“The technology is proven to reduce speeding and reckless driving and the pilot will allow us to apply the safety tool to protect Philadelphia’s students as they travel to and from school,” Appelman said.

The pilot is designed to last for five years before being re-evaluated, as stipulated by PennDOT.

The seven schools selected for the pilot are Visitation BVM, John B Stetson Middle School, Kipp North Philadelphia Academy, Widener Memorial School, Northeast High School, High School of the Future and William L. Sayre High School. Each of these schools was selected after a thorough citywide analysis of crash trends and speed data.

The plan stirred some major backlash from members of the committee. The committee chair, Councilmember Jeffery Young, wondered if it was “nothing more than a cash grab,” asking whether other traffic-calming techniques, such as speed bumps, had been tried before going to speed cameras.

Young cited a lack of community engagement and concerns that people without school-aged children would be caught unaware of the pilot.

“I’m sure the folks around Northeast High School will want to be engaged about what’s happening in the community on Compton Avenue. That’s a street that is well-traveled by many people in this city,” he said.