Philadelphia’s Office of the Youth Ombudsperson was established in 2022 under an executive order signed by then-Mayor Jim Kenney. On Monday, City Council advanced a measure that could make the office permanent via a change to the city’s charter.

The office is an independent agency set up to improve the safety and quality of services for youth in residential treatment facilities. It was established after a series of abusive incidents was brought to light. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said the work is vital as the ombudsperson is an advocate for at-risk youth.

“The young people in congregate care facilities are Philadelphia’s most vulnerable children,” Gauthier said during a committee hearing Monday. “We owe them a thorough, effective process for evaluating the quality of care we are providing, and the youth ombudsman’s office is a critical part of meeting that obligation.”

Gauthier went on to explain that there is abuse in the system. Without the ombudsperson, she said young people’s rights cannot be defended as, in many cases, the abuse is hidden because of redacted reports that are commonplace in some residential placements.

“The mission of the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson is to promote the health, welfare, education, safety, well-being and re-entry of Philadelphia youth placed in juvenile justice, child welfare or behavioral health residential care facilities,” she said.

She said her office’s research found children in Pennsylvania residential facilities were physically maltreated 156 times (114 times by staff), exposed to inappropriate sexual contact 73 times (39 times by staff), and suffered at least 43 incidents of verbal maltreatment by staff over an eight-year period in the 2010s. The report revealed that 44% of the facilities reviewed had repeated violations of physical or sexual maltreatment of children.