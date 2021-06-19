Philadelphia will create a new youth ombudsperson office designed to advocate for vulnerable children and teens in group homes and other residential facilities.

Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation to create the office earlier this year in reaction to reports of abuse at youth facilities and victims saying allegations brought by minors were often ignored.

The new office, housed within the Inspector General’s office, will have subpoena powers and a small staff able to independently investigate anonymous complaints on behalf of youths and families.

The Juvenile Law Center, an advocacy group that backed the legislation, issued a statement hailing the move as “a monumental win for youths.”

The region has been rocked by allegations of staff abuse at residential youth facilities, including providers linked to the city’s Department of Behavioral Health, in recent years.