IRS launches new online sign-up for advance child tax credits

Families eligible for the 2021 child tax credits, but who do not need to file taxes, have a new way of enrolling in the federal stimulus program.

The IRS has launched an online portal to sign up for the credits, which will start hitting bank accounts in mid-July.

Advocates had been pushing for a simplified process to make sure people who do not file taxes, for example because they rely on disability payments or earn too little income, can still access the program when eligible.

“What this does is it brings people into the tax system in a less stressful, more streamlined way,” said Kristen Dama, managing attorney with Philadelphia-based Community Legal Services.