What the new child tax credit means for you

One of the most significant elements of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that’s rolling out across the U.S. right now is a provision that would guarantee some income for at least a year to people with children.

The measure is generally referred to as a child tax credit, but that doesn’t completely capture the impact it will have on most American families.

Instead of simply reducing the tax burden, the credit will be dispensed in periodic payments to people who qualify, functioning sort of like a version of temporary universal basic income for families with kids.

Mark Price, a progressive labor economist who is a fan of the new credit, said it represents a “sea change” in the way federal lawmakers think about the role and responsibility of government.

“You’re going to see very large reductions in poverty that we haven’t seen in decades,” he said.

But like any tax initiative, the child credit is a little complicated. Here’s what you should know about it.

Who is eligible, what are they getting, and when?

Families will be able to get up to $3,600 per child under six over the course of this year, and up to $3,000 for children aged six to 17.

The credit does include some restrictions. The payments will start phasing out once a parent’s income hits a certain level: $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people who file as the head of a household, and $150,000 for people who are married and file jointly. (Income will be based on a person’s latest tax returns on record, 2020 or 2019.)

Those phaseouts will happen at a rate of about 5% as income hits higher thresholds and will depend on the number and age of a family’s children.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the credit will plateau at around $2,000 per child for many higher-earning families, and won’t begin phasing out completely until they hit a significantly higher bracket — for joint filers, around $400,000.

The left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has estimated that across Pennsylvania, the tax credit will now cover about 90% of all children under 18 in some capacity. Analysts say it’s a game changer for cities with high child poverty rates, including Philadelphia, Reading, and Allentown.