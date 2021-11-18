A Montgomery County-commissioned survey has found that the county’s $42 million MontcoStrong grant program was largely successful in sustaining local businesses during the height of the pandemic.

Nearly all the businesses surveyed, 98%, said they were still in operation and expected to remain so until at least the end of 2021. Three in five grant recipients responding to the survey said the MontcoStrong grants were “extremely important” in keeping their businesses open.

Of the 2,153 eligible businesses, 877 participated in the online and telephone surveys during April and May of this year.

Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro has been in business for several generations, but the pandemic almost put an end to it all.

“Our business relies a lot on things, like wedding cakes and big-occasion cakes. So all that immediately stopped,” said Kathleen Lochel, who manages business operations with her husband. “So we were like, ‘what is going to happen?’ … We were really concerned for our livelihood, for our employees’ livelihood, right down to things like health insurance, our children’s future.”

Before the coronavirus and ensuing restrictions took hold in spring 2020, Lochel’s Bakery had between 23 and 30 employees. That number soon dipped to just five, not including the couple.

“We missed the MontcoStrong application the first time, and then we applied right away the second time it was announced,” Lochel said.