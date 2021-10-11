PPP loans went to Philly museums that still laid off staff, report says

Philadelphia-area cultural institutions received millions in Payroll Protection Program loans, but still laid off hundreds of workers, according to a recent report by AFSCME Cultural Workers Union.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia Zoo, and Franklin Institute, were among the most heavily subsidized local cultural institutions in the country.

Nationally, “Museums with large endowments and multimillion-dollar budgets grabbed more than $1 billion in taxpayer-funded loans and grants to fill their coffers and then tossed their workers to the curb,” wrote the report authors.

Access to PPP made companies across the economy more likely to retain or rehire employees, according to a 2021 survey of small businesses conducted by 12 Federal Reserve Banks. However, they found nearly half who received the full amount requested in federal loans still took actions to reduce their payrolls.

WHYY reached out to all of the area institutions named in the report. Those that responded said that they used the funds to keep staff employed during the worst days of the pandemic, and without the funding would have hemorrhaged more jobs.

For example, the federal government awarded the Philadelphia Museum of Art two loans worth more than $5 million.

“[The Philadelphia Museum of Art] was closed twice, and the PPP loan went 100% to payroll costs,” said Norman Keyes, PMA’s Director of Communications, who confirmed the loan amount.

The museum still eliminated 127 jobs, or about 23% of its staff. Of that number, 42 took voluntary buyouts, according to the PMA.

“I don’t believe that they did everything they could [to save jobs],” said Gina Buoncristiano, a former student center coordinator who the PMA laid off last August. Buoncristiano was one of around 50 education department staff let go at a time that corresponded to a contentious union organizing campaign.

Buoncristiano said, at first, her approximately $31,000 salary was reduced, in line with a company-wide graduated reduction of the salaries of employees making $30,000 or more. This was done during the worst of the pandemic in order to preserve jobs, museum leadership said.