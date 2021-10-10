Councilmember Allan Domb’s proposal to make outdoor dining more of a permanent fixture in Philadelphia is facing a challenge from Council President Darrell Clarke.

Clarke introduced his own bill today that would extend the temporary outdoor dining that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but only until June 30. Domb’s would allow outdoor dining to continue indefinitely.

Clarke said he wants to help the restaurant industry survive the pandemic, but believes that after June 30, restaurants should return to the city’s pre-pandemic procedure for a variance.

“We [already] have the authority given to us by code to authorize the encroachment [of restaurants] on streets, on sidewalks,” he said.

Clarke said, “I have, along with Councilman Squilla, approved more sidewalk encroachments than anyone in the city of Philadelphia. Right now, the process for sidewalk encroachments is: They make an application to the City of Philadelphia Streets Department, they vet it, there are certain requirements that allow passageway.”

Clarke said he wants to preserve sidewalks for people who need them, including those with special needs that require additional space.