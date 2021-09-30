Dining tables could remain in Philadelphia streets permanently under a new bill gaining traction in City Council.

The bill’s sponsor, Councilmember Alan Domb, said the goal is to preserve the expanded outdoor dining options that helped restaurants survive the pandemic by allowing them to turn city streets and sidewalks into “streeteries.”

“This is the only answer to keep these restaurants alive and more importantly to make sure our residents who work in these restaurants have jobs,” said the councilmember, who also owns real estate in Center City.

The bill requires applicants to post their application to convert the desired public space into an expanded dining area, similar to a liquor license application, for 10 days prior to a review to allow for neighborhood comment. The regulations would also allow more enforcement powers, including removal of structures that are not up to code or if they are not being used for dining purposes.