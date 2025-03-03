Hamas accuses Israel of blackmail

Hamas, in a statement, accused Netanyahu of trying to evade the framework of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect Jan. 19 after 15 months of conflict sparked by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. More than 48,000 Palestinians were killed in the conflict, according to Gaza health officials, and most of the buildings in the occupied Palestinian territory were either destroyed or damaged.

The ceasefire was being implemented under three phases. Under the first phase, Palestinian Hamas militants released 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza after being seized in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that also killed around 1,200 Israelis. In exchange, Israel freed around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The second phase of the ceasefire was set to begin Sunday, under the terms of the deal, and see the release of the 59 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, 32 of whom are believed to be dead. It also aimed to secure a more permanent end to the conflict.

But negotiations in Cairo last week failed to achieve any consensus on implementation of the second phase.

Hamas accused Israel of a “blatant attempt” to evade the original agreement.

“Netanyahu’s decision to stop humanitarian aid is cheap blackmail, a war crime and a blatant coup against the agreement. The mediators and the international community must move to pressure the occupation and stop its punitive and immoral measures against more than two million people in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement.

Israel said that almost 21 thousand trucks of aid entered Gaza since the beginning of the ceasefire in January.

Aid organizations estimated that almost the entire 2 million Palestnians living in Gaza depended on this life saving aid, and there were famine-like conditions in Gaza because such little aid was going in.

After months of relying on canned goods, people in Gaza started to slowly find fresher vegetables, fruits, and frozen meats in the market.

40-year old Ibrahim Abu Sultan from Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza said that the influx of aid helped his family.

“Before the ceasefire, we would eat one meal every two or three days. Now we can at least have a meal a day,” Abu Sultan said.

The expiration of the first phase of the ceasefire coincided with the first day of Ramadan. It was the first Ramadan in Gaza not under Israeli bombardment since the beginning of the war.

Videos posted online showed lights and decorations strung among the destruction of the buildings as people gathered to break the fast together among the rubble of their homes.