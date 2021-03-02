Philly restaurateurs celebrate move to let different households dine outside together

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia restaurateur Winnie Clowry will tell you that the city’s prohibition on outdoor dining with people from outside of your household wasn’t simply bad for business — it was also a logistical headache.

“We split up friends all the time,” said Clowry, owner of Winnie’s Manayunk. “We make fours and twos. Threes and threes. That’s all day long.”

The city of Philadelphia began limiting outdoor dining to just four people from the same household last November, when coronavirus cases were surging. The move, which came along with an indoor dining ban, was meant as a safety measure, but it was devastating to many of the city’s restaurant owners.

On Monday, the city rolled back its outdoor dining restrictions, citing declining case numbers and a growing vaccination effort. Restaurants can now seat up to six people together, and they no longer have to live together.

Clowry said she’s thrilled to no longer have to play seating Tetris with the large families and other groups who come to her establishment for weekend brunch, which has resulted in longer-than-normal wait times during pandemic.

“For me, it will make a big difference,” she said. “I wind up having the mom and dad with three kids [seated apart]. It is kind of a weird scene.”