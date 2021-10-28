Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey is prepared to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against the coronavirus as early as next week, state health officials said.

Wednesday, at Gov. Murphy’s weekly coronavirus briefing, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli revealed the state has preordered 205,000 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, in anticipation of the CDC’s approval early next week.