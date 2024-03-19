First Day of Spring Means Time for Gardening, N.J. Ballot Design Challenge

New Jersey Representative Andy Kim’s push to revamp the state’s traditional ballot layout appears to be gaining traction, with Attorney General Platkin declaring the contentious ballot design in the Senate race as unconstitutional. Nikita Biryukov, a writer for the New Jersey Monitor, joins us to explore the implications for the upcoming elections.

Tuesday is the start of spring, and for gardeners, that means time to start digging, planting, pruning, weeding, mulching and so much more. Two master gardeners from our region join us to answer all your questions about spring and summer growing: horticulturalist and author Jenny Rose Carey, and Sally McCabe, associate director of community education with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. We’ll talk about spring cleanup, preparing beds for vegetables and flowers, planting for too much shade or sun, tackling weeds, and growing to help the birds and bees.