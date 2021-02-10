Philly restaurants can raise indoor dining to half-capacity if they pass an air test

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia restaurants may soon be able to raise indoor dining capacity — if they can prove they pass certain ventilation standards.

On Jan. 16, the city pulled back a bit on its numerous coronavirus-mitigation restrictions on businesses and allowed indoor dining at a maximum capacity of 25%.

Starting Friday, Feb. 12, the city will give eligible businesses the option of exceeding that limit.

“What we’ve done since that time is we’ve worked with the restaurants to establish standards for ventilation that would increase that ventilation indoors and then allow restaurants to have an increased capacity indoors,” city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.