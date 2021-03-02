Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Early Monday morning, Ezra Oliff-Lieberman received the pandemic-era version of a Golden Ticket: a link to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The link offered scheduling for an appointment at Philadelphia’s forthcoming FEMA vaccination site at the Pa. Convention Center. When it was forwarded to Oliff-Lieberman by a friend, he and his West Philly housemates were excited — and a little confused. There wasn’t any information about who was or wasn’t eligible to use the form; just a list of available times and dates, followed by several pages asking for personal and medical information. Then a confirmation button.

“We were like, oh my God, amazing … and within 30 seconds I was able to make an appointment for Thursday,” Oliff-Lieberman said.

He and his friends weren’t sure why it had been so easy. Maybe the city had just gotten a big shipment of vaccines, they reasoned. Or maybe the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine had suddenly expanded the city’s pool of doses, as well as the classes of people eligible to get them.

In actuality, none of those things had happened. After reading a Billy Penn explainer on the FEMA site, they realized appointments at the clinic were intended to be invitation-only, for highest-priority residents in the city’s Phases 1A and 1B.

Oliff-Lieberman is 24, and he works from home. While he and his housemates wanted the vaccine, they didn’t want to jump ahead of others who needed it more. They canceled their appointments.

But they weren’t the only ones affected. Multiple messages to WHYY reporters, as well as posts on social media, indicated the FEMA site links circulated broadly, and that many signed up without knowing whether or not they were eligible.