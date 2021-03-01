Pa. coronavirus update: Some Philly restrictions relaxed Monday

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philly’s COVID-19 restrictions loosened again

Starting Monday, the city of Philadelphia is relaxing a number of restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

At a Friday press briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said that the move was intended to bring the city more in line with the guidelines published by the state.

“It’s one step closer to us returning to normal,” Farley said.

The changes include:

Fans back at sports game s: Outdoor venues with fewer than 2,000 seats will reopen at 15% capacity. Larger venues will be limited to between 5% to 10% capacity, depending on size, with an absolute limit of 2,500 persons for all outdoor gatherings.

s: Outdoor venues with fewer than 2,000 seats will reopen at 15% capacity. Larger venues will be limited to between 5% to 10% capacity, depending on size, with an absolute limit of 2,500 persons for all outdoor gatherings. More people in stores : Retail businesses’ capacity limit has been doubled, to 20 people per 1,000 square feet.

: Retail businesses’ capacity limit has been doubled, to 20 people per 1,000 square feet. Food in the movie theaters : Indoor theaters and performance venues are now allowed to serve food (to groups of four or fewer), and can now open to 50% capacity.

: Indoor theaters and performance venues are now allowed to serve food (to groups of four or fewer), and can now open to 50% capacity. You can meet friends at a restaurant : Dining establishments can now seat up to six people per table outside, and they no longer have to be from the same household. Indoor dining is still limited to four people per table.

: Dining establishments can now seat up to six people per table outside, and they no longer have to be from the same household. Indoor dining is still limited to four people per table. Senior centers back open: No more than 25 people are allowed in a room at any given time, and visitors and staff must wear either a KN95 mask, or two masks on top of each other.

The move comes after months of coronavirus case numbers falling in the city. As of late-February, the percent-positive rate of COVID-19 tests was just 3.8%.