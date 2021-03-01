Pa. coronavirus update: Some Philly restrictions relaxed Monday
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
Philly’s COVID-19 restrictions loosened again
Starting Monday, the city of Philadelphia is relaxing a number of restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
At a Friday press briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said that the move was intended to bring the city more in line with the guidelines published by the state.
“It’s one step closer to us returning to normal,” Farley said.
The changes include:
- Fans back at sports games: Outdoor venues with fewer than 2,000 seats will reopen at 15% capacity. Larger venues will be limited to between 5% to 10% capacity, depending on size, with an absolute limit of 2,500 persons for all outdoor gatherings.
- More people in stores: Retail businesses’ capacity limit has been doubled, to 20 people per 1,000 square feet.
- Food in the movie theaters: Indoor theaters and performance venues are now allowed to serve food (to groups of four or fewer), and can now open to 50% capacity.
- You can meet friends at a restaurant: Dining establishments can now seat up to six people per table outside, and they no longer have to be from the same household. Indoor dining is still limited to four people per table.
- Senior centers back open: No more than 25 people are allowed in a room at any given time, and visitors and staff must wear either a KN95 mask, or two masks on top of each other.
The move comes after months of coronavirus case numbers falling in the city. As of late-February, the percent-positive rate of COVID-19 tests was just 3.8%.
Black Doctors Consortium vaccine clinics now walk-up only
Beginning Monday, the vaccination clinics run by Philadelphia’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will be available to patients in the city’s “1B” category who live in the hardest-hit ZIP codes, no appointment necessary.
The “1B” category includes essential workers whose jobs put them at risk — a group including teachers, bus drivers, and some retail workers — as well as those who are 75 or older, or who are considered medically high-risk.
The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium clinic will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.
To be eligible, vaccine seekers must live in one of the city neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19. That list includes 19140, which encompasses part of North Philadelphia, and 19153, which covers Southwest Philly.
The full list of ZIP codes is available online.
WHYY’s Ryan Briggs contributed reporting.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!