Double masking offers more virus protection, a CDC study suggests

With no end to the pandemic in sight and variants of the coronavirus spreading across the country, wearing just one mask when you leave the house may not be enough. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the well-known face of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, often wears two masks, and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests double-masking offers better protection.

“This is physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in, so if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show last month.

At first, however, not all health professionals viewed it as a commonsense approach. Joseph Amon, a clinical professor and director of the Office of Global Health at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health, expressed his own doubts about it.

“It’s important to remember that the kind of core principles are still very much in effect. Double masking isn’t going to be the solution to keeping people protected from COVID,” Amon said. “We need to remember that the risks are highest in closed spaces amongst crowds in close contact, and we need to maintain our vigilance with physical distancing and being cautious.”

Amon argued that although double masking can improve fit, it can also make it harder for people to breathe, causing them to have to breathe more forcefully, which can draw more air through masks or around masks that can bring in viruses.

According to research cited by the CDC Wednesday, lab tests conducted with dummies showed exposure to potentially infectious aerosols decreased by 95% when the dummies wore tightly fitted masks — including a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask.