I’m immunocompromised. How does a mask protect me if no one else wears one?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks indoors in areas it considers “low risk.” In areas of “medium risk,” it advises those who are at high risk of illness to “talk to [their] health care provider about additional precautions, such as wearing masks or respirators indoors in public.” More than half of Pennsylvania’s counties fall into that category, including Bucks, Erie, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

Philadelphia dropped its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, following a drop in Philly’s COVID metrics. Delaware dropped its indoor mask mandate for businesses and schools.

In New Jersey, face masks are no longer required for vaccinated people in outdoor public spaces or indoor spaces. New Jersey health officials recommend, but do not require, that residents mask while indoors in places where they do not know that everyone is vaccinated.

For immunocompromised individuals like McGinn, the advice is: Wear a mask, even as you’re surrounded by those who don’t.

Living amid the unmasked

Some experts say that one-way masking works for vaccinated and boosted people geared with N-95 masks. Yet the new CDC guidelines also leave a lot of decisions up to individual immunocompromised people, many of whom are either not protected by the COVID-19 vaccine or unsure of how much protection it provides.

Roughly 7 million Americans have been left behind in the nation’s efforts to get back to normal. About 3% of U.S. adults take drugs that suppress their immune systems. Millions more are like McGinn, who have conditions or genetic disorders that hamper immunity.

Weakened immune systems are not prepared to fight COVID-19 the way healthy systems are, even after vaccination. Many immunocompromised people remain at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

That strikes home for McGinn. Her immune system went haywire after she got her second dose of the vaccine last summer, and her Lyme disease syndrome symptoms accelerated.

She wonders: What’s the rush for these new CDC guidelines? Why not wait just a few more weeks, until the risk is even lower?

Many people don’t realize the risks that are mounting for the immunocompromised, she said. “Because normal, healthy people don’t care enough … to put up with a few more weeks of mask wearing.”

Now, she said, she can’t count on a sense of “communal responsibility” to keep her safe.

“Maybe we’re just not meant to make it,” said McGinn. “I’m getting left behind. I feel like we’re looking at extinction of part of the species, but nobody’s paying attention.”

Before the pandemic, McGinn said, she was already susceptible to illness. As a children’s librarian, she would get colds when interacting with a new class of kids. But her colds, unlike the average person’s cold, would knock her out for a couple of weeks.

She said she is still recovering from a 2016 case of pneumonia that caused her to be placed in a medically induced coma. “And so if I got COVID, they’re pretty sure I would die,” McGinn said, referring to her immunologist. “They’re pretty sure I’m not in any kind of condition to fight it off.”

McGinn was a healthy, three-sport varsity athlete in high school. After spending most of her free time near the Wissahickon Creek, she was bitten by a tick. She now treasures the sparse moments when she has enough energy for activity. She went skiing in March 2021 for the first time in 10 years.

“I’m basically debilitated, and people don’t realize that. This is not just about the immunocompromised people. This is about the 10% of healthy people who will get this disease and never recover,” she said, alluding to people who will get long COVID-19 and experience long-term symptoms not so different from hers.

Dr. Larry Saltzman, 68, has a 12-year history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. As an immunocompromised individual, he plans on making the same choices that he’s made throughout the pandemic.

He is still going to avoid crowds, avoid grocery shopping, avoid shaking hands, and avoid things like the movie theater on a Saturday night.

“I’m not going to live as a hermit, in total fear of this,” said Saltzman. “I’m going to believe that 60 to 70% of the American population is now immunized, either through vaccinations or infections. And I’m going to be careful about it.”

Salzman, executive research director for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, was most recently treated with CAR T-cell therapy, which kills cancer cells but also kills cells that make antibodies to the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the decisions left up to immunocompromised people are nothing new.

“For better or worse, everybody’s got to gauge their risk,” said Saltzman. “Once things started to open up, the decision was always up to us, the individual.”