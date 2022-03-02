‘All clear’: Philly drops indoor mask mandate effective immediately

If COVID metrics continue to “move in the right direction,” the city plans to drop its school mask mandate on Wednesday, March 9, said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city’s health department. The city would then implement a one-week mask requirement following spring break to avoid a post-break surge in cases.

City buildings will require masks until Monday, March 7. Masks will be optional for visitors and fully vaccinated staff. Unvaccinated staff will still be required to wear two masks while indoors and around others.

Businesses still retain the option to implement COVID-19 mitigation efforts that are more strict than those of the city

The health department also noted that people who are at higher risk of severe illness, including those who are immunocompromised, should consider continuing to mask.