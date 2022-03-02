‘All clear’: Philly drops indoor mask mandate effective immediately
Philadelphia is dropping its indoor mask mandate effective immediately, city health officials announced Wednesday.
The city is moving into the “All Clear COVID Response Level” following a continued drop in Philly’s COVID metrics.
In the “All Clear” phase, all COVID-19 mitigation efforts are lifted with the exception of masking in schools, health care institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation.
If COVID metrics continue to “move in the right direction,” the city plans to drop its school mask mandate on Wednesday, March 9, said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city’s health department. The city would then implement a one-week mask requirement following spring break to avoid a post-break surge in cases.
City buildings will require masks until Monday, March 7. Masks will be optional for visitors and fully vaccinated staff. Unvaccinated staff will still be required to wear two masks while indoors and around others.
Businesses still retain the option to implement COVID-19 mitigation efforts that are more strict than those of the city
The health department also noted that people who are at higher risk of severe illness, including those who are immunocompromised, should consider continuing to mask.
