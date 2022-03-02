Coronavirus Pandemic

‘All clear’: Philly drops indoor mask mandate effective immediately

Customers wear face masks while shopping at the Reading Terminal Market

Customers wear face masks while shopping at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

Philadelphia is dropping its indoor mask mandate effective immediately, city health officials announced Wednesday.

The city is moving into the “All Clear COVID Response Level” following a continued drop in Philly’s COVID metrics.

In the “All Clear” phase, all COVID-19 mitigation efforts are lifted with the exception of masking in schools, health care institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

If COVID metrics continue to “move in the right direction,” the city plans to drop its school mask mandate on Wednesday, March 9, said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city’s health department. The city would then implement a one-week mask requirement following spring break to avoid a post-break surge in cases.

City buildings will require masks until Monday, March 7. Masks will be optional for visitors and fully vaccinated staff. Unvaccinated staff will still be required to wear two masks while indoors and around others.

Businesses still retain the option to implement COVID-19 mitigation efforts that are more strict than those of the city

The health department also noted that people who are at higher risk of severe illness, including those who are immunocompromised, should consider continuing to mask.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Wednesday’s news also marked the city health department’s final weekly coronavirus briefing.

Still, officials stressed that “the pandemic is not over,” explaining that if a new COVID variant emerges or cases start to rise again, the city may move to the Mask Precautions Level or higher as needed.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate