Philly schools to drop testing requirement for vaccinated staff, keep mask mandate for now

The School District of Philadelphia is relaxing its COVID-19 testing requirements for staff, while keeping its mask mandate in place.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite on Monday sent an email to school staff informing them of district plans to phase out on-site employee testing.

Starting March 14, the district will no longer require vaccinated staff members to get tested. Testing for unvaccinated staff will drop from twice a week to once a week.

For now, the district is not changing its masking requirements.