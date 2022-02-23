Upper Darby School District changes mask policy: Masks recommended but not required

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. We’re all still trying to figure out how to live with it. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors?

The Upper Darby School District will recommend — but no longer require — students and staff to wear masks on school grounds starting March 7.

The old policy was similar to many other districts in the state: masks required at all times by everyone in the building.

Dr. Daniel McGarry, the superintendent of Pennsylvania’s ninth-largest school district, sent out a message to the school district regarding the change on Sunday. He cited the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases as a reason for the shift in policy.

In an interview with WHYY News, McGarry added that “there has been plenty of time for individuals to be vaccinated, and that we have to start to transition back to as normal a learning environment as possible.”

“… Given the rapidly declining data and recent conversations with medical experts, as well as what medical experts have said, they see a move toward masking recommended. We are in a good place and a good position to be able to move in that direction,” McGarry said.