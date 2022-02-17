As virus surged, few Pa. schools signed up for free COVID-19 testing

A look inside the program

Pennsylvania schools have been struggling to manage outbreaks among staff and students caused by the aggressive delta and omicron variants since the start of the school year.

Cases among school-age children, ages five through 18, rose steadily throughout the fall before spiking in late December, just as students were set to return from the holiday break, state data show.

About 43% of children ages 5 through 19 in the counties under the health department’s jurisdiction, excluding Philadelphia, have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data provided by the health department in early February.

“For those kids who aren’t vaccinated, it does pose a risk and so yes, I am concerned. And yes, we are continuing to work to increase pediatric application,” Klinepeter said.

Many schools have toggled between in-person and virtual instruction as they deal with staff absences and a dire, statewide shortage of substitute teachers. Confusion over how to implement the state health department’s mask mandate for schools and child care centers exacerbated many of those issues.

Some schools challenged the health department’s authority to issue the mandate and state lawmakers — in their capacity as parents — took the former health secretary to court. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in December ruled in their favor, striking down the rule and leaving decisions about masking up to local leaders. Additional legal disputes in some public school districts have followed.

It was against this backdrop that the state health department in July hired Ginkgo to administer its in-school testing program. Funded by a CDC grant for the 2021-22 school year, the program was designed to catch outbreaks early and keep students in classrooms. Schools are eligible to participate at no cost and can choose from several testing options, including rapid antigen tests and weekly pooled testing. Individual students or staff may opt out.

Exactly how testing is implemented differs by school.

Students and teachers at schools that use pooled testing are typically tested weekly. Each person swabs their own nostril and the samples from specific groups — like a homeroom class, for example — are mixed together. Results are returned in a day or two and show whether the virus is present among that group. If the result is negative, it’s likely no one in that group is sick. But if the pooled test is positive, someone in that group may have COVID-19. At that point, follow-up testing is necessary.

The Mt. Lebanon School District, which serves about 5,300 students in the southwest Pittsburgh suburbs, was one of the earliest adopters of the program and has been using pooled testing. It’s one of Allegheny County’s 18 public school districts — out of 43 — using the state program.

“During our participation over the past 15 weeks, we have found the program to be beneficial in detecting asymptomatic individuals,” said Kristen James, a spokesperson for the district.

Others, like the California Area School District in Washington County, keep rapid antigen tests on hand for any student or staff member who requests one. The district in January also started using the test-to-stay model, allowing students who were exposed to the virus to remain in class as long as they wear a mask and repeatedly test negative.

The small, rural district on the eastern edge of Washington County borders the Charleroi School District, and for months was the only one in the county to use the state program. A second district, Avella Area, started the onboarding process in early February.

Having tests available at school eases the burden on families who might have trouble tracking down an at-home test or finding an appointment at a pharmacy, which could take several days or require a long drive, said California Area Superintendent Laura Jacob.

Jacob said she and two other administrative staff members conduct all of the testing and contact tracing for the district, which is mask-optional for its 910 students. They’ve administered about 1,500 tests since the fall, she said.

“The kids want to stay in school,” she said. “I want to keep staffing fairly consistent. I can’t get kids to learn if I don’t have them here, so to me, it’s worth all of the work and effort.”

On the other side of the state, the School District of Philadelphia has continued to partner with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab to participate in a different school testing program called Project Ace-IT. Because it received separate federal funding for COVID-19 relief efforts, the district is not eligible to use the state testing program.

As of mid-January, Project Ace-IT had enrolled 48 public school districts in the southeastern Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties — up from 43 in the fall — along with several technical schools, intermediate units, and private schools, for a total of 742 individual test sites, said Christina Procacci, Project Ace-IT operations manager.

Health officials have not yet decided if the state’s program will be extended to the next school year.