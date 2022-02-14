What’s the holdup on COVID vaccines for kids 4 and younger?

The FDA had planned to meet Tuesday to review data on a two-dose regimen for young children that is one-tenth of the adult doses. Ten million doses were expected to be shipped if the vaccine was approved. But now, those officials want to wait until data on a third dose is complete. The agency’s statement to the press did not make clear what had led to that decision.

Clinical trials showed that 2- to 4-year-olds did not achieve the desired immune response — meaning their antibodies did not meet the standard of other age groups. Pfizer launched a trial to study a third dose among children in this age group, hopeful that will achieve the desired immune response.

The approval process for two doses was originally planned for this week, to give kids under 5 a head start. Though health experts admitted that was unusual, the idea was that children could get at least some protection in the meantime, and that by the time a third dose would be approved around April, the kids would be ready for it, having had their second dose already.

“This age group of kids have been without any vaccine protection, and with the omicron surge, a lot of these kids were getting infected, and the number of kids being hospitalized and getting sick from COVID has been rising in the last couple of months,” Dr. Sunanda Gaur, a professor of pediatrics at Rutgers, said of the previous FDA plan to start the approval process sooner.

Dr. Jonathan Miller, medical director of value-based care and chief of primary care at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware said that though he is concerned that 2- to 4-year-olds had lower antibody levels than other age groups, any immune response is better than none.

He said he’s also confident a third dose will achieve the optimal immune response. So, Miller argued, kids would benefit from getting their first doses now while the third dose trial is ongoing.

“I thought it made sense given the urgency around omicron to roll the vaccine out now for infants and toddlers. I’d love to understand why they would like to postpone it at this point,” he said.

“It means all those kids continue to be at significant risk of acquiring and spreading COVID,” Miller said. “It means that the day cares and child care centers that continue to close down because of COVID spread in their locations are going to continue to deal with those issues. And it probably means the pandemic goes on longer because we still have a significant part of our population that remains unvaccinated. So it is disappointing.”

Gaur, who leads the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials at Rutgers, said she was surprised by the news. But she said she also understands that the FDA wants to see the full data, and she recognizes that decisions are ever evolving in the midst of a pandemic.

“One way to look at it is we are in unusual times, and we are seeing unusual actions occurring, and we just have to learn to go with the flow a little bit,” Gaur said.

“Obviously, FDA and Pfizer made this decision that it’s probably better to get all the data in as it would have been in normal times. I am not privy to all the data at all as to what led to this change,” she said. “So all I can say is it’s interesting — it just makes for a lot of confusion for parents, and I feel for that. It’s a little bit of a roller coaster — you start to become excited that, ‘Oh, well, there’s an opportunity to at least get the vaccine series started,’ and now it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got to wait some more.’”

Clinical trials also showed that children between 6 months and 2 years old did produce sufficient antibodies after vaccination.

Miller and Gaur said they don’t know why the FDA is not continuing the approval process for that age group. Gaur surmised that it could be part of an effort to schedule vaccines in a uniform manner, to avoid errors. Miller said he wishes the FDA had moved to vaccinate that group.

What do physicians and scientists know now?

Clinical data shows that antibodies produced by the vaccine were lower among 2- to 4-year-olds than any other age group. But researchers do not yet know why, or what that would mean in real-world scenarios.

Researching immune responses is not the same as evaluating vaccine efficacy. The clinical trials studied how the vaccine induces the production of antibodies, which act like a shield to block out viruses. Those findings do not determine the chances that a person will get COVID-19.

“You really don’t know exactly what that cutoff of antibody level is that correlates with protection from infection. We have a better idea of what correlates with protection from severe disease and death,” Gaur said. “But there is a cutoff that is used as a standard cutoff in all these studies, and the 2- to 4-year age group did not reach that.”

She added that the study did not measure T cells, which also are activated by the vaccine and can help fight infection. It’s possible that two doses of the vaccine did spark optimal T cells.

Enrollment for the third-dose clinical trial has begun, including at the site at Rutgers University. The interval between the first two doses is three weeks, and the interval between dose two and Dose Number Three is any time beyond 60 days, Gaur said.

Parent Minh-Tu Do, who is a pediatrician himself, said he was somewhat disappointed to learn son Joey needed a third dose, but not surprised — not everything goes perfectly in trials.

“If a study in the next few months shows that a third dose does, in fact, increase the antibody protection to a level comparable to the adults and the older children, and they do recommend it nationally, then definitely 100% I would back that up and recommend it to my patients or my family friends who have children of that age group,” he said.