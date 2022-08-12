Philly schools will require students and staff to wear masks for the first 10 days of the school year and then could go mask-optional after that, district officials announced Friday.

“This is an extra precaution for everyone’s health and well-being,” said Kendra McDow, the district’s chief medical officer.

McDow, a pediatrician and epidemiologist by training, joined the district in June. She said increased end-of-summer social gatherings may heighten the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

But if Philadelphia’s case counts hold steady, McDow said, the district will go mask optional after Sept. 9. The first day of the 2022-23 school is Aug. 29.

District Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., who recently succeeded outgoing Superintendent William Hite, said Philadelphia schools continue to be “among the safest places for our students to be.”

Watlington said the district will take a “multi-layered” safety approach this school year, including air purification, touchless hand sanitizing stations, and thorough and frequent school cleanings.

The district’s new COVID guidelines closely align with revised standards released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

“This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” the CDC’s Greta Massetti said in a written statement.