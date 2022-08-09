Mikayla Jones has spent most of her high school experience so far during a global pandemic. It’s not how the 17-year-old rising senior pictured this time in her life.

“I feel like I had this fairy tale dream of what high school was supposed to be, and due to COVID, I didn’t really get that,” she said. “I left high school in freshman year with a group full of friends, and I came back without them.”

Child advocates and health care providers in Philadelphia say Jones’ experience is reflected in a new report that shows the COVID-19 pandemic’s deep toll on the city’s children, with long-term consequences that could become worse if action isn’t taken.

Children First, a non-profit organization that focuses on children in the Greater Philadelphia area, published “COVID’s Impact on Philadelphia Children: The Case for an Ambitious Rebound” Monday.

“Our children continue to face persistent structural challenges to their safety, their physical well-being, and their mental health well-being,” said Donna Cooper, executive director of Children First.

Demand for mental health services among teenagers rose significantly during the pandemic, national data show.

In the 2019-2020 school year, about 17% of calls or tips made to Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say hotline involved a student whose immediate physical wellbeing or safety was at risk.

That number rose to 37% of calls and tips after March 2020, when COVID-19 became a global pandemic, according to the Children First report.

Cooper said isolation, the loss of a family member or friend to COVID-19, and a spike in gun violence could all be contributing factors. Calls for suicide increased 62% in Philadelphia alone from one school year to the next.

The report also found that the pandemic caused students to fall behind in math and reading, and the number of children enrolled in early childhood education programs dropped.

Report authors recommend the city invest more resources and support in school-based behavioral health services, which students said can be limited.

Jones said upon returning to in-person learning at Central High School her junior year after a period of virtual or remote instruction, she said it wasn’t clear where students could go to get help for non-academic support.

“It was at the end of the school year the first time I met my counselor. I walked into her office and I just cried. She didn’t even know my name,” Jones said. “I was never introduced to her. No one ever said, ‘Okay, this is your counselor, if you need help, then go to her.’ I just took it upon myself to find someone, because I needed someone at that moment.”