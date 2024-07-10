From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the weather heats up and many students and staff enjoy their summer vacation, the School District of Philadelphia is hard at work recruiting and hiring for much-needed positions for the upcoming school year.

The district will host a hiring event Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Frances E. Willard School, located at 1930 E. Elkhart Street, to fill openings for school-based support positions.

The district needs to hire bilingual counseling assistants, building engineer trainees, bus attendants and drivers, general cleaners, school nurses, special education assistants, student climate staff, supportive service assistants and food services employees.

Job seekers will be able to meet with representatives from the Office of Talent and hiring managers to apply and interview for open positions in person.

Candidates will also have the opportunity to take exams and speak with recruiters onsite about any questions they have with regards to their applications.

The district said more than 100 applicants attended their first event, which was held June 26 at Roxborough High School. Interested candidates have an opportunity to move forward on the spot by completing the first step, which is an exam/interview.