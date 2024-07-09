From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About a decade ago, Gemayel Keyes started his career as a bus attendant in the Philadelphia School District and later became a paraprofessional in the classroom.

Today, Keyes is a special education teacher at Gilbert Spruance Elementary School in the city’s Northeast section.

“I stumbled upon what I would find as my calling,” Keyes said.

On June 20, Keyes testified about his journey to become a teacher with the help of the district’s paraprofessional-to-teacher pipeline program before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in Washington, D.C. The committee is chaired by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The program offers paraprofessionals like Keyes and anyone who wants to become a teacher, financial assistance for college courses and teacher certification, in return for a multi-year commitment to teach in the Philadelphia public schools.

“Paraprofessionals work alongside the teachers to keep the train on the tracks,” Keyes said. “They are essential for working with students who need additional attention and support.”