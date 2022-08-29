New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

A trend prior to the pandemic

Both Lawrence and Spiller say the attack on educators, at least in New Jersey, began more than a decade ago when then-Gov. Chris Christie took regular verbal aim at teachers and the NJEA.

“You can’t bash people politically…for ten straight years and expect people to want to become part of that profession,” Lawrence said.

Spiller credited the former governor for being “ahead of the group in terms of the attack on public workers, but specifically public education.”

“His challenge there was to try and demean the profession,” he said. “The first thing he did coming in office was tell people, ‘vote down your school board budgets, don’t support your schools, don’t fund school.’”

New advocacy groups have been created in New Jersey and around the country seeking to elect more conservative candidates to school boards, though the elections are technically nonpartisan and typically sleepy races. It’s an outgrowth of more parents getting involved with board meetings as discussions shifted to masking and vaccines.

“You can’t miss the fact that these meetings are more contentious now,” Spiller said. “You can’t miss the fact that you have some individuals that get a small number coming in and calling out educators by name and saying they’re being nefarious or calling them slanderous things.”

Filling the gaps

Superintendent Meloche, in Cherry Hill, said the pool of teaching candidates has become shallow in the last couple of years.

“There are fewer students going into the field of education right now at the collegiate level,” he said.

The number of teacher candidates went below 3,000 in 2018, according to New Jersey Policy Perspective, a level not seen in two decades. In addition, colleges and universities in the state are producing far fewer educators compared to the rest of the country.

The state Board of Education recently held a public meeting to consider several proposals to make it easier to become a teacher in the Garden State, including substituting test requirements with more rigorous monitoring.

There was also an effort in the last session of the Legislature to remove teachers from a residency requirement that was passed in 2011 for public workers.

Lawrence said doing away with the residency requirement would be “easy” in order to hire teachers.

“I graduated high school from Philipsburg, New Jersey, which is in northwest Jersey,” he said, noting that the town “is basically a stone’s throw from Easton, Pennsylvania. “You get across the river and you can’t hire someone who lives in Easton right on Front Street…unless they move across. What if they were a Spanish teacher, for example.”

Overall, Lawrence believes there should be an initiative on the state level to make the profession attractive to potential candidates, especially minority candidates.

Spiller says the NJEA is in conversation with people in education to come up with ideas to incentivize people to become teachers, and stay in the profession.

“I think we’re hearing a lot of creative ideas,” Spiller said. ”We’ve got many talking about, ‘hey, can we offer bonuses to get people to come in,’” as one example.