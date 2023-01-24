Blake says some students in historically marginalized communities have a difficult time completing requirements to graduate, and she argues that mental health challenges, a stigma against students of color who come from low income households, and systemic inequities all play a role.

She’s called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would create a task force to study the issue and come up with an action plan to address it.

“I think by being able to recognize a student before they drop out, and try to get them the help they need before they come to the conclusion that they wanted to quit school, would help a lot of students realize they do want to graduate and that they do want to make something of themselves instead of just giving up because they feel like that’s the only option,” Blake said.

New Jersey dropout rates by the numbers

According to the latest statewide data, New Jersey’s high school dropout rate is only 1% — relatively low compared to the national average of around 5%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Yet, there are about 100,000 students the state calls “opportunity youth,” those ages 16 to 24 who don’t attend school or have a job.

Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz introduced the legislation last fall and spoke about the issue at a recent Senate Budget Committee hearing as the committee unanimously approved the bill.

“This is an investment policy,” Ruiz said at the hearing last Thursday. “The return on its dividends will be extraordinary.”