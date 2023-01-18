Campbell’s to make room for snacks business in Camden

M’m! M’m! Bigger.

Camden-based Campbell Soup Company announced Wednesday it is expanding to accommodate the consolidation of its snacks businesses.

The company said it will invest about $50 million over the next three years to construct new buildings to accommodate more than 1,600 employees.

The last major expansion of Campbell’s headquarters was completed in 2010.

Campbell has been looking to consolidate its snacks business since it bought Snyder’s-Lance Inc. in 2018. The business is currently split between New Jersey, Charlotte, N.C., and Norwalk, Conn. The company expects to save up to $10 million a year by fiscal year 2026, some of which will be reinvested.

Other operations in Connecticut and North Carolina will not be affected by the closing of the office buildings, according to the company. Eligible employees will receive a relocation package to the Garden State.