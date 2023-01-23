New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is throwing his support behind legislation designed to make the state’s public colleges and universities more fiscally accountable.

The package of bills requires the schools to submit a yearly fiscal monitoring report to the Secretary of Higher Education and undergo a sweeping financial audit every three years.

It also requires all public institutions of higher education in the state to publish a copy of their annual fiscal monitoring report online, and requires board members to regularly complete training on financial management.

“Our public colleges and universities shouldn’t just be held to the highest levels of accountability and transparency by their students and faculty,” Murphy said. “They must be held to the standards by us in government, and they must be held to the standards by all residents who invest in these institutions, through their tax dollars.”

One bill would also give the state government the authority to appoint a state monitor to manage an institution’s “fiscal operations and governance” if state audits reveal fiscal instability.