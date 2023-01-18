A liquor license is hard to obtain in New Jersey, and it can be quite expensive, with the average license costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Gov. Phil Murphy wants to overhaul the system by eliminating a century-old cap on the number of licenses a town can give to local businesses. Murphy publicly introduced his proposal during last week’s State of the State address.

The Democrat claims it would drive down the cost of acquiring a license and allow more homegrown companies to thrive while increasing tax revenue.

However, some existing license holders are concerned it could dramatically decrease the market value of their license. Murphy said he plans to implement tax credits for businesses impacted by a decrease in market value.