Micah Rasmussen, Executive Director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, said, under the current system, a liquor license can cost millions of dollars based on demand, and that Murphy’s proposal is likely to face challenges from groups representing existing license holders.

“This is going to be hotly contested,” Rasmussen said. “The lobbyists who represent current license holders are not going to be so easy to give up their monopoly and their advantage. But I think once the state can show that they’re really going to be held harmless, maybe we can start to move forward on some reforms.”

The plan would create tax credits for existing license holders financially impacted by an increased supply of liquor licenses.

Murphy also announced a program that would make naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, more accessible to the public.

After Murphy’s address, the Department of Human Services noted that people aged 14 and older will be able to “request and obtain naloxone at participating pharmacies for free without having to provide a name or reason.”

Murphy used his speech to position New Jersey as a national leader in efforts to strengthen the economy, reduce gun-related violence, tackle youth mental health issues, and protect the environment.

He rattled off his accomplishments from 2022, including providing funding for license plate recognition technology to combat a rise in car thefts; codifying abortion access ahead of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade; and implementing property tax relief through the ANCHOR program.

Tuesday, Murphy also extended the deadline to apply for ANCHOR until Feb. 28.