Judge temporarily blocks parts of N.J.’s controversial new concealed carry law

A federal judge moved Monday to temporarily block parts of New Jersey’s controversial new concealed carry law.

The injunction follows a lawsuit from gun rights groups challenging the constitutionality of a rule that makes it illegal to carry a handgun in several state-appointed “sensitive places,” like bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, public libraries, museums, or entertainment venues.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who signed the law in late December, said he was “disappointed” with Judge Renee Bumb’s decision, insinuating it was politically motivated.

“While we are pleased that most of our concealed carry law remains in effect, we are disappointed that a right-wing federal judge, without any serious justification, has chosen to invalidate common sense restrictions around the right to carry a firearm in certain public spaces,” a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office said in a statement Monday afternoon. “We are working closely with the Attorney General’s Office to correct this errant decision and to ensure that the law will be reinstated in its entirety.”