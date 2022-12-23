At a signing event in Scotch Plains, Murphy took a shot at the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling and said the regulation changes would make communities safer and protect law enforcement officers.

“Doing nothing and blindly allowing concealed weapons into every corner of our communities does not make us safer. And it does not make our police safer as they do their jobs,” Murphy said. “In a nation already awash in too many guns, police responding to an emergency shouldn’t have to stop to ask armed individuals which one of them is the good guy and which is the bad guy.”

The law also codifies several handgun-free zones known as “sensitive places,” including government-owned properties, schools, universities, bars, restaurants that serve alcohol, entertainment venues, and more.

People will not be allowed to carry a handgun on someone else’s private property, residential or commercial, without the consent of the property owner.

Lawmakers carved in exceptions for active and retired law enforcement officers.

The measure passed along party lines in both chambers of the Legislature.