Lawmakers unveil initiative to make N.J. home to the nation’s ‘toughest gun laws’

New Jersey Democrats unveiled a package of legislation designed to strengthen the state’s already tight gun laws. The move is a reaction to this summer’s Supreme Court ruling against New York’s law that restricted concealed carrying of guns.

“We want New Jersey to be known as the home of the toughest gun laws in the country,” said Assemblywoman Mila Jasey. “Today’s legislation was carefully crafted to withstand strict judicial scrutiny. It is our goal to make New Jersey the safest state in the nation.”

The bill would require more comprehensive background checks before a gun permit is issued, and bans weapons from being carried in government buildings, sports arenas, and bars.

Among other provisions, the legislation would create a vetting process for those who apply for a concealed carry permit, increasing the number of non-family references required to vouch for the applicant’s character and temperament.