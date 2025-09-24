Pa. House Dems advance firearm reforms in wake of recent acts of gun violence

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A panel of Pennsylvania House Democrats on Monday advanced four bills aimed at curbing gun violence, though they are unlikely to receive a vote if ultimately successful in being sent to the Republican-led Senate.

Three of the bills would ban “ghost guns” (3D-printed or untraceable weapons often built from kits), establish universal background checks for gun purchases, and create protection orders to allow a judge to temporarily confiscate a gun belonging to a person deemed to be a threat or in crisis — often referred to as a “red flag” law.

A fourth proposal would ban devices that convert firearms into machine guns, like switches and bump stocks.

Democrats’ one-vote House majority could derail the bills before they could be sent to the Senate, given the voting record of a comparatively conservative Democrat from Cambria County.

Still, more than one dozen advocates from the pro-gun reform group CeaseFirePA, who sat in the audience during the more than 90-minute House Judiciary Committee hearing, celebrated the votes to advance the bills. Activists wore bright orange shirts and carried homemade anti-gun violence signs.

Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFirePA, said the reforms would be a “step forward towards a safer Pennsylvania.”

“These policies are bipartisan across the commonwealth, except in this building,” Garber said.