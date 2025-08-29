New Jersey’s massive American Dream mall sued for selling clothes on a Sunday

On any given Sunday, the massive American Dream mall in New Jersey allows visitors to hit an indoor ski slope, surf an artificial wave, ride roller coasters — or shop for a new outfit at dozens of big-name retail stores.

One of those things is a problem, argues a new lawsuit against the massive entertainment and retail complex in East Rutherford – and it isn’t the thrillseekers.

American Dream, the suit from officials in nearby Paramus contends, is running afoul of a county law that has long prohibited the sale of nonessential items such as clothing, appliances and furniture on Sundays.

Such “blue laws” date back centuries in New Jersey and were originally rooted in religion. But modern proponents say they offer a welcome break for locals from traffic and noise in a region near New York City that’s teeming with shoppers throughout the week.

Officials in Paramus, a major shopping hub that boasts three large malls and miles of strip malls, say nearly every other retail store in the county is closed to shoppers on Sundays.

That was originally the plan for American Dream when it opened in 2019, adjacent to MetLife Stadium, where the NFL’s Jets and Giants play. Retail stores would close on Sunday, while the theme parks in the mall would remain open — but a report by NorthJersey.com in January says retailers there had also been opening their doors the extra day for nearly a year.

“These businesses, with the encouragement and support of the mall’s ownership and the acquiescence of the other defendants here, have violated the law hundreds if not thousands of times since January,” argues the lawsuit filed in state Superior Court.

A statement from American Dream argued that Bergen County’s blue laws don’t apply to the complex, because it sits on state-owned property.