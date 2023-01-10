New Jersey’s capital city experienced a steep drop in its homicide rate.

There were 23 homicides in Trenton during 2022, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. That is a 43% decrease, compared to the last couple of years.

Mayor Reed Gusciora credits a number of things to the reduce in bloodshed, including hiring more police officers, the launch of a team of residents tasked with mediating neighborhood disputes before they turn violent, as well as, the opening of the city’s real-time crime center, and a before and after school center for at-risk youth.

“We’ve done … all of the above to try to stem the violence in the city,” Gusciora said. “And, by and large, a lot of that has paid off.”