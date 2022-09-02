New Jersey’s capital city got a break over the last three months. There has not been a homicide in Trenton since June 1.

According to city officials, there have been 12 homicides as of Aug. 31, compared to last year when there was 22. That’s a 46% reduction. Shooting deaths fell dramatically over the same time period, from 21 last year to eight this year.

This is great news for a city that broke its homicide record in 2020 and tied it by the end of last year.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was to see how we can increase policing, but also do alternatives to policing,” said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.