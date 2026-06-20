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Climate change is making New Jersey’s wildfires harder to contain and prolonging its fire season, according to the 2025 Wildfire Report from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Last year’s wildfire season broke records, with 1,322 wildfires burning 27,229 acres, according to the report. That marked a 22% increase in the number of wildfires, while the amount of acreage burned more than doubled, increasing 116% compared to the 20-year average.

“Coming off an extremely busy fall season in 2024, 2025 was a significant fire year in which our crews worked for weeks without a break,” said New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Bill Donnelly in a statement. “Our crews across the state remain ready to protect lives and property as New Jersey increasingly sees longer wildfire seasons.”

Only six of the more than 1,300 wildfires in 2025 were caused by lightning. The remaining 99.6%, were caused by humans.

The report says the leading cause was related to vehicles, equipment and utility infrastructure malfunctions, burning a total of 527.25 acres.

“It could be someone mowing their lawn and the leaves underneath their mower catch on fire,” said Brian Gerber Jr., a fire observer with the Forest Fire Service. “It could be someone lighting fireworks in their backyard like on the Fourth of July.,”

Gerber, who works spotting fires at the Medford Fire Tower on the edge of the Wharton State Forest, said he’s seen fires caused by a car backfiring.

“It’ll shoot out hot sparks and five or six fires will be started along a road,” he said. “I have seen train fires. I guess the stack pipe got clogged up and it was just shooting hot embers into the woods.”

Campfires also took a toll on the state’s forests in 2025, with 137 wildfires burning more than 15,000 acres.

The largest incident was the Jones Road wildfire in April, which was caused by an illegal campfire. It burned almost 15,000 acres, caused the evacuation of about 7,000 people in Ocean and Lacey townships, shut down major roadways, and led to power outages impacting about 30,000 residents. It took 20 days to contain.