Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach

A third humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists.

Atlantic City officials say the 30-foot adult humpback whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue Saturday, only a few blocks from where another whale washed ashore on Christmas weekend.

Spectators watched as scientists began a necropsy on Sunday.

“It is ripe,” said Cecile Herskovitz, who lives in Atlantic City. She said the smell isn’t the only thing bothering her and her neighbors.

“I’ve lived here for many years and I can’t remember the last time I saw or heard a whale washing up on shore,” said Robin Shaffer from Ocean City.