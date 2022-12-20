The Murphy Administration said Monday that roughly half of the state’s expected two million eligible residents have already applied. In the fall, state leaders extended the application deadline from October to January to include people enrolled in a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program.

Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Somerset) noted that, historically, raising public awareness about first-time programs like ANCHOR can be challenging.

“It’s brand new, it’s new in scope, I think it takes time [to get people] to become aware of something that passes in the budget in the end of June, to rolling out with a deadline in October,” Freiman said. “We want to make sure we get the actual refund checks out as quickly as possible.”

Peter Chen, a policy analyst with the New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP), said tax credit programs like ANCHOR are hard to implement and the application process can be complex and laborious, which he worries may discourage some from applying.

“The more qualifications requirements that are required to access a program rather than automated, automatic or universal programs, the harder it is for people to actually access the benefit,” Chen said. “The more likely it is to be concentrated among higher income groups.”