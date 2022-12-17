Andrews came to the store to shop for his 7-year-old daughter. One of the volunteers with a red apron helped Andrews, who uses a cane to help him walk. As he entered the perfectly curated toy paradise, it didn’t take him long to spot one of two items he wanted to take home.

“I already see it,” he tells the volunteer, who grabbed the item and put it in a bag.

The toy shop is scheduled to close Friday. But it may re-open for the more than 400 families that are on the center’s waitlist.

“Our dream is to be able to serve those families, but we can only do that if we have enough toys,” said Major Pamela Maynor, an administrator at the Kroc Center, along with her husband. “If we have enough toys, we’re going to invite those families to come in on Monday and then we’ll serve those as well.”

The center is still accepting donations. More information can be found at salvationarmynj.org/camden.

Major Keith Maynor said they have traveled the region to make sure they have the toys needed.

“We have to find at least 8- to 10,000 toys,” he explained. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to every donor, every volunteer that’s come along and help make this toy shop a reality and make the dream come true for so many kids.”

Like other aid organizations, the Kroc Center has seen an increase in people seeking assistance since the COVID pandemic began.

“We’re seeing record numbers of people that are coming to use our emergency food pantry,” said Keith Maynor. “We’ve had people that’ll come sometimes twice, three times a month.”